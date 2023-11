The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking some isolated rain showers through Thursday morning into the afternoon.

Here is what to expect for the next several days:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and dry for the morning commute. Isolated rain will be possible mid-morning through the mid-afternoon. We’ll see drier conditions for the evening. Highs in the upper 70s-lower 80s. Breezy conditions with winds NE 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will subside by the evening commute.

Friday: Sun and clouds with a stray shower chance possible. Seasonal day with highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds from the NW 5 – 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and dry. A weak cold front will move through the state Saturday bringing in less humid and slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday. Winds from the NW 5 – 10 mph.

Tropics:

Southwestern Caribbean Sea (AL98): A broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development of this system over the next day or two, and a tropical depression could form by this weekend as the system moves northeastward across the western and central part of the Caribbean Sea.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today. This system will get swept up by a cold front that passes by Florida on Thursday and Friday and will be forced northeast, away from the United States. Regardless of development, Florida won’t be threatened.

The formation chance for this system is 50% for the next seven days.

A non-tropical area of low pressure has formed near southern Florida along a frontal boundary. This system is forecast to move quickly northeastward across the Bahamas and offshore of the east coast of the U.S. through the weekend.

Development into a tropical cyclone appears unlikely as further formation chances are 10% for the next seven days. The Thursday hour by hour forecast. Credit: The Weather Authority

