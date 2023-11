The 25th annual Gulfshore Life’s Men and Women of the Year awarded 10 leaders of the Southwest Florida community.

This year’s award ceremony was decorated with sights and sounds for not only the recipients of this year but from last year as well.

Hurricane Ian canceled the 2022 celebration, so in conjunction with this year’s recipients, last year’s winners were included in the honor. Many of these people are credited with helping Southwest Florida recover after the storm.

Philanthropists, business leaders, restaurant owners and healthcare professionals were celebrated during the Thursday night ceremony.

“We helped build the Garden of Hope and Courage at Naples Community Hospital, we do an annual dinner to raise money for the women’s shelter,” said Man of the Year recipient, Richard D’Amico.

To learn about this year’s recipients, visit the Gulfshore Life website or subscribe to their magazine.