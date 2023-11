Lighting up the neighborhood with holiday cheer, the “Magic of Lights” are dazzling the drive-thru event that is happening.

While the lights weren’t sparkling and shining at 5 p.m., they will vibrantly glow with more than two million lights later Friday night.

WINK News was told more than 12.6 miles of lights would be used for the event, each illuminating different festive scenes to ring in the holiday season, from Candyland to 12 Days of Christmas to an enchanting tunnel of light.

This year, there will even be a 32-foot-tall animated waving barbie. Also, for the first time ever, Magic of Lights will have a holiday village with lots of snacks, activities, and picture opportunities with Santa Claus.

Friday night is the opening night for Magic of Lights, but the festive event will stick around until December 31. Tickets range from $30 to $40 per vehicle at the gate, depending on when you go.