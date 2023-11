Cape Coral city council discussing lowering property taxes. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The City of Cape Coral has announced they are accepting applications for the City Council District 4 appointment.

This follows after Councilwoman Patty Cummings was voted off multiple committees, boards and commissions on Thursday after being arrested for three third-degree felonies.

Cape Coral City Council members stated that they will appoint an interim representative to fill the seat left open by the suspension of Cummings.

The City of Cape Coral included a list of requirements for applicants that they should:

Reside in District 4

Be a registered elector of the City

Be a permanent resident of Cape Coral

Be a continuous full-time resident of the City for the entire calendar year immediately preceding qualification for office

Submit a statement of financial interest

Documents will be accepted by the City Clerk in person at the Cape Coral City Hall.