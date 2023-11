Video of Coast Guard saving the couple (CREDIT: US Coastguard)

A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew rescued two people and their dog about 90 miles off Hernando Beach after their sailboat became disabled.

On Saturday, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders said they received an alert at around 11 a.m. on the mariners’ distress.

The couple and their dog were brought back to Air Station Clearwater in good health, according to the Coast Guard.

Salvage for the sailboat is currently being coordinated.

