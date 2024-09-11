LCSO and U.S. Coast Guard commemorate 9/11 victims on Fort Myers Beach

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard paid tribute to the innocent lives lost during the 9/11 attacks Tuesday morning.

The Patriot Day ceremony was held on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. on San Carlos Drive in Fort Myers Beach.

“I think there are people, because of the loss and the trauma that they experienced, [who] are still grieving and still dealing with the traumatic events of that day,” said Colin Nanton, chaplain for LCSO.

Nanton spoke at the event.

“If we claim that God is all-powerful, all-knowing, all-caring, then we could expect his purposes will triumph, but when, when to do it, God’s triumph may take time,” he said.

Civilians in the audience, like Michael and Tara Gutierrez, both New Yorkers and from Fort Myers Beach, appreciate the remembrance and honor of this day every year.

“Every year, on Sept. 11, everybody comes together, so nice, and being from New York and experiencing that, and having our small town come out and support what happened that day is beautiful. You have to remember what happened. You can’t forget,” Michael said.