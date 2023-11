Vehicle that detectives are searching for (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)

Fort Myers Police Detectives are asking for public assistance in finding a vehicle and identifying any occupants associated with it.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of South Street and Jeffcott Street around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. Vehicle detectives are searching for, last seen at South Street and Jeffcott Street around 1:45 a.m. (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)

According to detectives, they have not released any details as to why they are searching for the vehicle except that it is an active investigation.

If you have any information about the vehicle or its owners, please contact the Fort Myers Police Department or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.