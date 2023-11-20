Man sues downtown Fort Myers bar after shooting

Adam Rudlaff in the hospital. CREDIT: WINK News

A man is suing a downtown Fort Myers bar after being struck by a stray bullet while on his way home from work.

Back in April, a stray bullet struck Adam Rudlaff in downtown Fort Myers while he was walking home.

Rudlaff is suing The Lucky Screw for $50,000, claiming the bar knew or should have known about criminal activity.

Rudlaff still has bullet fragments in front of and behind his heart.

Doctors said he’d have to live with those fragments for the rest of his life because surgery would be too dangerous.

WINK News has reached out to The Lucky Screw for comment on the lawsuit and will update this story as we gather more information.