Saltleaf Golf Preserve is ready to tee off, as the 18-hole renovated course, previously known as Raptor Bay Golf Club, opened to golfers Monday.

“What turned into a renovation really turned into a completely reimagined course,” said Craig Klingensmith, vice president of development for London Bay, which owns the course. “If you played Raptor Bay before you’re going to come out and play this course, you won’t recognize anything. … The course is completely different.”

