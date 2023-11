Emily Suzanne Paulsen (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

A woman has been arrested in Englewood after, deputies allege, she stabbed another woman with a knife.

According to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was with a man who is the father Emily Suzanne Paulsen’s child when the attack happened.

The victim and the man drove to drop off a gas container at a friend’s residence when two people rode their bicycles towards them.

Paulsen yelled, “I know that whore is in the car,” from her bicycle, addressing the father to Paulsen’s child. They are separated.

According to the victim, Paulsen started to berate her about being with the man. Then Paulsen leaned into the vehicle, raising her right hand and flashing a fixed-bladed knife.

Investigators said Paulsen stabbed the victim in the thigh while calling her a whore.

Paulsen has been arrested for aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, burglary with battery and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.