After a hard day’s work, sometimes you just need a soft place to land.

After a tough year of shortages and contract talks, the hard-working educators of the Lee County School District were gifted with some new furniture from United Way, Tuesday morning, in Fort Myers.

“It’s amazing,” said Sean O’Grady, a 10th grade world history teacher at Lee Virtual School. “There are no words to really say ’cause it’s nice getting gift packets here and there, and to see someone reaching out with a great gift, it’s awesome.”

Car after car drove by to pick up the items, including O’Grady. He arrived with his mom, who is also a Lee County teacher, and he said these household items are things they needed not only for months but for years.

The United Way of Lee, Henry and Glades, as well as the foundation for Lee County Public Schools, said this is their way of saying thanks.

“We are coming out of two years of a pandemic, one year of a hurricane in our area, and it upset the families,” said Marshall Bower, from the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools. “Students are the backbone of what this future is all about, and so teachers have the most important job: They educate them.”

They want educators to know they’re here to help because they know a big need exists.

All 475 of the mattresses and furniture were claimed ahead of time. Only those registered could pick up the items. According to them, the spots filled up immediately.

The United Way said this giveaway was a way to thank teachers for all they do for students.