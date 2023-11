The ceiling in front of the entrance of a Harbor Freight collapsed in North Fort Myers, putting a woman in the hospital.

According to witnesses, the ceiling came down like a wave, collapsing in seconds, Tuesday afternoon.

A woman walked out of the store at the wrong time, as the debris fell on top of her. Three men lifted up the ruins to get her out. The debris missed the woman’s husband and child, who were just a few feet in front of her.

Witnesses said they heard a bang from inside, outside and next door to Harbor Freight, as the structure came down. Debris from the Harbor Freight ceiling collapse (CREDIT: WINK News)

“We heard the whole thing collapse. Me and my coworker, we turned around. We didn’t hear anything at first, and then we started hearing this lady scream. We ran over and started to pick it up,” said Luke Romano, one of the three men who helped lift the roof off the woman. “Her right leg was trapped under the thing. Thankfully, it didn’t land all the way on top of her. She was in pain. She was screaming, but I think it might just be a leg injury. They took her in the ambulance.”

Another man who helped lift the debris off the woman said it took at least five minutes for them to lift the debris and get her out. They feared the framing or stucco cut her.

The woman’s condition and the cause of the roof collapse remain unknown.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article with more information as it is found.