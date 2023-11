Neighbors told WINK News that Sonya Layor is an angel, helping Southwest Florida rise after Hurricane Ian’s destruction.

“We were like, ‘we have to check these areas.’ And when we roll by you can see all the stuff piled up. God was laying on my heart like, ‘you have to go there,'” said Layor.

“She was just walking through the neighborhood, donating and talking with everyone. Giving happiness, giving food, giving a bit of everything,” said Ana Ramon.

Neighbors said it hasn’t stopped since. On Tuesday, they were in for another surprise.

Layor and her crew packed three cars full of turkeys, chickens, veggies and sweet treats. All of it was donated by the community and delivered with love.

