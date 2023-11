CenturyLink gave WINK News a tour of some their Ian damage. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Customers with CenturyLink are experiencing an internet power outage in Southwest Florida.

At around 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, a spike in internet outage was reported with CenturyLink, according to downdetector.com.

Around 50 homes were affected by the outage.

On Thursday, internet outages with CenturyLink reported for Southwest Florida weren’t resolved until Saturday evening.

A WINK News viewer said they have had an outage every week for three weeks which all last a few days with no updates.