The Weather Authority and the National Hurricane Center have been tracking an area of low pressure moving through Florida.

Invest 90L is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This slow-moving area of low pressure has brought heavy rainfall and wind speeds throughout Florida.

There is a 20% chance of formation over the next seven days.

A second disturbance has also emerged near Mexico, late Wednesday morning, which also has a 20% chance of formation.

“This will track generally westward into Mexico over the next few days and poses no threat to Florida,” said Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia. CREDIT: WINK News Weather Authority

Invest 90L will run through the U.S. Southeast coast on Wednesday night through the late workweek.

The heavy rainfall is expected to continue through Wednesday into Thursday.

Scattered rain and storms will surround the Southwest Florida area on Friday; however, the intensity of the storms will be lower than in previous days.

If further development happens, AL90 will not impact Southwest Florida as Mejia noted in her forecast, “It’s expected to track northeast across the state in the next few days and has better odds of developing once in the Atlantic.”

