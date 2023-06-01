Tropical wave Invest 91-L forms in Gulf as new hurricane season begins

As the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season kicks off, the National Hurricane Center is examining a system of storms in the Gulf of Mexico that has an increased chance of development.

Thursday morning, the NHC increased development chances for Invest #91L to 50% within the next 48 hours.

This is expected to meander over the Gulf before weakening as it tracks southward.

The Weather Authority forecasts for main impacts of this system will be increased rain chances through Saturday for the Florida gulf coast.

The rain will aid in decreasing the drought that a significant portion of the region is currently experiencing.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the disturbance Thursday with a takeoff time of 1:45 p.m. and will be in the storm from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If Invest 91L does develop into a named storm, it will be named Arlene.