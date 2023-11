A car struck a bicyclist, killing them, and now Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating, partially affecting traffic in the area.

It happened just before 10 a.m., Wednesday, Collier Boulevard, south of U.S. 41 East, in Naples, and southbound Collier Boulevard is partially blocked.

The cyclist was crossing the southbound lanes of Collier Blvd and Trail Ridge. A white Nissan was traveling southbound on Collier Blvd​ , facing a red light. The Nissan struck the cyclist.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

FHP is investigating the crash.

