One woman dead after vehicle crash engulfs into flames on I-75

Credit: The Florida Department of Transportation

A woman died following an early morning fiery car crash that occurred on I-75, south of SR-82 in Lee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 21-year-old woman driving a Kia Soul was traveling in the opposite direction of the southbound lanes of traffic north of Colonial Boulevard at approximately 1:35 a.m., Thursday.

The vehicle then proceeded to hit a Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on the left lane of traffic, causing the Kia soul to become engulfed in flames, FHP reports.

The Nissan Rouge pulled over to the side of the road to wait for authorities.

FHP reported the driver of the Kia Soul deceased on scene.

The details of the crash are under investigation.