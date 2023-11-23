Some Christmas tree tents are open starting today

If you’re looking to get out of this house this afternoon and a Christmas tree is on your to-do list, the tents are up and some are open today.

Uncle Al’s, a family-owned Christmas tree lot has been going strong since Sunday at its location along South Cleveland Avenue, near Page Field.

There are hundreds of trees of all shapes and sizes for sale.

The owner expects today and tomorrow to be his busiest days of the season.

He said he’s already seen foot traffic increase 50% compared to last year.

He believes people are ready for a normal holiday after years of worry thanks to the pandemic and the hurricane.

“It’s really exciting seeing the excitement in the kids’ eyes parents are equally into it. It’s fun knowing that you’re a part of [it]. Well, for 33 years we put close to 250,000 Xmas trees in their home to celebrate, take pictures with that will forever be ingrained in their family,” said Al Mueller- Uncle Al Christmas Trees.

Uncle Al’s been in business for 33 years now. He said he expects two more trucks full of trees to arrive in the next couple of days, and he has trees that he said fits any budget.

You can pay anywhere from $39 dollars to $300.

The lot is open until 9 p.m.