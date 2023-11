The annual Turkey Trot 5-K run is a Southwest Florida Thanksgiving tradition, as runners gear up to compete for charity.

The collaborative event between the Fort Myers Track Club and the Edison and Ford Winter Estate will have participants start from Menlo Road and finish at 1761 Marylyn Rd.

The event will take place at the Edison and Ford Winter Estate located at 2350 McGregor Blvd.

The run is set to begin at 7:45 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Edison and Ford Winter Estate preservation fund and the Fort Myers Track Club youth scholarship program.

The children-only Tot Trot short-distance walk is set to begin at 8:45 a.m.

