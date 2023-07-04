Cape Coral runners gather for the 2nd annual ‘Freedom 5K’

Marathon runners preparing to run in the ‘Freedom 5K’

Hundreds of runners gathered for the second annual Freedom 5K running across the Cape Coral bridge as part of the Red, White & Boom Fourth of July celebration held in Cape Coral.

The 5K sets off the beginning of Cape Coral’s Fourth of July festivities, including live entertainment throughout the day.

The capstone to the Red, White & Boom event will be the fireworks show, which starts at 9:30 p.m.

You can find more information of the Red, White & Boom event from their website; however, tickets are sold out.