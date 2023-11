Black Friday is almost in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean the deals are vanishing from shoppers in Southwest Florida.

It doesn’t matter if you are looking for earrings, artwork, or animals because whatever you can think of you can think of can be found on Small Business Saturday.

“We are a retail core operative,” said Haley Hanson from The Franklin Shop in downtown Fort Myers.

The Franklin Shop has more than 80 local vendors and entrepreneurs at its downtown location.

“Get out of your comfort zone, get off the couch, get off of Amazon, and come see what these local people are doing because we have handmade items that are so thoughtful and unique,” said Hanson. “It’s just really putting that extra bit of effort and thought and also supporting somebody else in the community.”

Small Business Saturday began in 2010, and 13 years later continues to grow in popularity and effectiveness. Instead of shopping at the big-name brands, Small Business Saturday gives shoppers the opportunity to shop locally.

Fundamentally, Small Business Saturday is engineered to increase community-based shopping. Consequently, those businesses will continue to grow and thrive.

Jennifer Williams, owner of Jennifer’s in Fort Myers is thrilled to celebrate her 41st year in business.

“It’s not a traditional off-putting boutique. It’s definitely a welcoming and warm feeling when you come in, and you have the opportunity to come excuse me see beautiful things that you wouldn’t find elsewhere,” said Williams.

Williams is keenly aware there is nothing better than ‘knowing and feeling’ what you’re buying.

“If you’re looking at a computer monitor, and you’re going to order something, you have no idea what the actual garment feels like. And when you come in here, you have that opportunity,” said Williams.

However, if you can’t help shopping online, you can still shop locally during or after Small Business Saturday.

“It’s handmade children’s clothing. I make everything myself here locally,” said Brittany Hart, from Hart Designs.

Hart Designs is an online children’s clothing business that gives her the ability to spend more time with her growing family. Her daughter Savannah showed off some of he mother’s impressive designs.

“I think just being a part of the small business community is really special. You meet a lot of people networking who have similar dreams and aspirations. So I’m inspired every day by other local businesses,” said Hart.

Whether it is online or in person, Southwest Florida shoppers can enjoy the upcoming Small Business Saturday festivities promoting their community.