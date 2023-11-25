Local shops embrace Small Business Saturday in Southwest Florida

Find clothes, jewelry, artwork and more from local vendors in Southwest Florida for Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday started in 2010 and continues to thrive as a way for people to take a break from major brands. Whether it’s shopping online or visiting in person, there are plenty of options to shop small.

“We’re known especially for scents, our candles or incense or lotions. But we also have jewelry, tons of plants. We have an apothecary, we have home furnishings and some antiques. Also, our favorite thing to do is shop and drink. So we have wine bubbles, beer, ciders,” said Tyna Singler.

Singler owns Remedies Parlor on Thompson Street. She said Small Business Saturday is all about embracing local businesses and helping the community thrive. Trinkets, portraits, hats and more at a Southwest Florida shop (CREDIT: WINK News)

“We love this place because of all of our local customers. They support us; we have an age range from babies to 89 years old. We have generations that shop here and we just love our community,” said Singler.

Businesses across the country are continuing to navigate a challenging economy post-pandemic and need your support now more than ever.