San Carlos Park home evacuated due to fire

San Carlos Park fire trucks on scene (CREDIT: WINK News)

A San Carlos Park home was evacuated after a fire with heavy smoke billowed from the house.

According to San Carlos Park Fire and the Estero Fire Department, neighbors called around 4:00 p.m. Sunday saying they saw smoke and flames. San Carlos Firefighter unhooking a fire hydrant (CREDIT: WINK News) Fire truck presence within the San Carlos Park community (CREDIT: WINK News)

The fire was contained and extinguished in the attic, said San Carlos Park Fire, and the house received smoke damage throughout.

Battalion Chief Jose Orama said the person in the home was evacuated with no injuries. The cause of the fire has not been established at this time.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article with more information as it is found.