Fort Myers police car. CREDIT: WINK News

A tentative deal has been reached between the Fort Myers police union and the city.

The union tells WINK News the deal includes a $4.40 hourly raise in the first year.

In the second year, pay goes up another 1-and-a-half percent.

The union will present the deal to officers for a vote.

They hope the council will vote on it on January 2.