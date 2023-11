Abumutalibzhon Ravshanov’s mugshot (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

A man has been sentenced for committing organized fraud after making over $90,000 in fraudulent returns across Lee and Collier counties.

Home Depot’s Asset Protection Investigations discovered the crimes while Abumutalibzhon Ravshanov, 22, was employed at two Home Depots in Lee and Collier County. According to law enforcement, Ravshanov generated fraudulent returns and created gift cards to be used by associates across the United States.

The defendant made $21,562 in fraudulent returns in Lee County and $71,886 in Collier County, according to the sheriff’s offices in those counties.

Ravshanov was sentenced to 28 months in prison and 10 years of probation for crimes targeting a major home supply retailer on Monday. He was also ordered to pay $93,448 in total restitution to Home Depot.