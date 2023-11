Robert Terrell, Siearra Davis and Tiara Davis (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Charlotte County deputies have arrested three people after responding to a shoplifting call from the Port Charlotte Best Buy.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, a Best Buy employee told responding deputies that a man ran out of the store with merchandise he did not pay for. The man was later identified as Robert A. Terrell, who was last seen leaving the parking lot in a blue Hyundai, according to deputies.

Deputies said the suspect was caught on video surveillance in the company of two women, who were also seen removing the security tags from electronics. All three were seen getting into the same vehicle.

A little over an hour later, deputies received a call from the area of Buffalo Wings and Rings, in Port Charlotte, that several individuals were seen checking for unlocked car door handles in the parking lot.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said they recognized the blue Hyundai and arrested all three occupants, including Siearra D. Davis and Tiara L. Davis.

The three suspects took the following devices, more possibly pending: Devices confiscated from the three suspects (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)