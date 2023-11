Pascual Velasquez Reynoso mug shot. CREDIT: CCSO

A Fort Myers man accused of a three-vehicle hit-and-run on Interstate 75 near mile marker 112 in Collier County has been arrested.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Pascual Velasquez Reynoso, 20, faces multiple charges, including DUI, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and driving without a valid license.

Reynoso was driving a 2012 Cadillac when the three-vehicle hit-and-run happened, Monday night. The Cadillac was later found at the intersection of Immokalee Road and Airport Road.

Reynoso was booked into the Collier County Jail.