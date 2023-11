Resilient Lee meeting. CREDIT: WINK News

Resilient Lee released dozens of documents explaining how $1.1 billion dollars of federal funding could be used to help Lee County bounce back from Hurricane Ian.

WINK News spoke to Fort Myers Beach Town Councilman Bill Veach on Tuesday. Veach said every little bit helps restore what once was over a year ago.

“Fort Myers Beach is — was, known for being a funky little island with lots of small mom-and-pop shops,” said Veach.

The funds won’t just go towards recovery, but making Lee County resilient to future disasters.

The 43-paged document created by Resilient Lee details where every little bit could go, highlighting issues like housing, health, education and workforce.

“This affects everybody. Even if it’s not your house. It could be your favorite restaurant, could be your business,” said Veach, “Probably the biggest benefit would be the individual who applied for to lift their house.”

As for when these funds may become available, Veach said that much isn’t clear yet. There will be an application process.

“This could be multiple years, four or five years kind of program,” said Veach.