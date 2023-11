Photo by Julia M Cameron on Pexels.com

A recent holiday phenomenon, Giving Tuesday is referred to as the antithesis to Black Friday’s consumerist and self-interested nature. But how was this holiday conceived?

According to the Giving Tuesday website, the holiday was created in 2012 by Henry Timms at the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact on 92nd Street Y in New York City.

The purpose was to encourage people to give back to their communities after concluding their Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping.

The non-profit organization quickly became a viral hit, as charity organizations such as The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Google.org, Ford Fund, Craig Newmark Philanthropies and more.

More than 90 countries have hosted the holiday by prominent community members and leaders. Nonprofits, businesses and individuals choose to participate in the charitable occasion.

Participating in Giving Tuesday is free for anyone to join. Their website offers some ideas for interested individuals:

Share kindness with your neighbors

Volunteer virtually or share your talents

Give your voice to a cause that matters to you

Discover a local fundraiser, community drive or coordinated event to join others in your area or with your same interests. They need your help. Search for opportunities here (list coming from Gulfshore Life soon).

Give to your favorite cause or a fundraiser to help those in need.

Note that if you’re donating to an organization, the Giving Tuesday charity does not match donation contributions.