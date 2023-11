Gino Mario Torriero mug shot. CREDIT: NAPLES POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Collier County man allegedly pulled his pants down, flashing his genitals to two women at the North Lake Drive beach end in Naples.

According to the Naples Police Department, the two victims took a picture of Gino Mario Torriero, 46, exposing his genitals to them on Nov. 7.

The women are accusing Torriero of lifting his shirt and rubbing his groin area over his shorts. Then, while leaving the beach, Torriero pulled down his pants, flashing his erect genitals, said police.

The women took the picture of Torriero to a nearby City of Naples employee. Before officers arrived at the scene, Torreiero already fled.

On Wednesday, Torriero turned himself in to the Naples Police Department. He has since been arrested and faces an exposure of sexual organs charge.