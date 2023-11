This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000. If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Keith Cooper. The 27-year-old is wanted on a Lee County warrant for failing to appear on a DUI charge and possession of a controlled substance.

Police busted him in a restaurant parking lot.

They said they found a stash of meth and marijuana in his car. Look for him in downtown Fort Myers.

Marc Dieubon skipped court on grand theft and burglary charges.

Witnesses told Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies they spotted Dieubon taking tools that didn’t belong to him.

Crime Stoppers tells us he’s got 13 previous charges, including DUI and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

Steven Hutto’s wanted for violating probation for the possession of a controlled substance.

Fort Myers Police arrested him in January after finding him under the influence of crack cocaine.

He also had an active warrant for theft. He has tattoos: a four-leaf clover on his right arm and tribal art on his neck.