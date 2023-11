A proximity plan for middle schools is meant to keep kids in schools closer to where they live. But some parents that WINK News spoke to on Pine Island said that’s not the case for them under the latest proposal.

“Then to move our children who are already used to being here, who have this generation has gone through COVID and hurricanes in which completely destroyed our islands,” said Lisa Soffe, “And now you’re going to uproot them from their middle school and not provide transportation and it’s just going against the definition proximity.”

Soffe sent her son, Aaron Thorpe, to sixth grade at Trafalgar Middle this year. Thorpe is in the Nautilus program, a gifted program only offered at two schools in the county.

“It was stressful. And everything was changing. But like, like, yeah, and now we’re just like, getting used to it. And like starting to get to know my teachers and everybody there. So like, it’d be like, like restarting the whole process,” said Thorpe.

Under the new revised proximity plan, Thorpe would have to go to challenger middle — which does not have it.

“The two people who may who proposed the plan Doctor Malloy and Doctor Ralph, they did a very thorough job. It’s not an easy task. I’m sure it was very challenging. But if they’re not hearing any opposition, how will they know? So please, parents, get out there and let your voices be heard,” said Lori Liano.

The next meeting that will discuss the proximity plan is Tuesday, Dec. 5. It will be voted in on Jan. 9.