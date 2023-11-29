Punta Gorda man arrested hours after pleading guilty to guncharge

Dylan Roy Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A Punta Gorda man has been arrested on numerous charges, hours after taking a plea deal for a felony offense.

On Nov. 20, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte when a Ford Expedition drove through a red light.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Dylan Roy had a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside his SUV.

The deputy found that the SUV was registered to Roy’s father, but that it was “his truck.” Throughout the conversation, the deputy said Roy continuously apologized for running the red light.

Inside Roy’s car, the deputy located two small baggies of marijuana on the passenger floorboard, an unfired 12-gauge shotgun shell, along with a scale with residue on it and cash inside of a red shoebox as well as two small baggies of fentanyl.

A criminal history search found that Roy had been found guilty earlier that same day for firing a gun outside of Gatorz Bar in 2021.

While being transported to the jail, Roy made several racist comments and threats to the deputy, leading to an additional charge.

He is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.