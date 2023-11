Picture of Gabby Petito before her disappearance

Three Florida lawmakers have filed the Gabby Petito Act, after Petito’s murder in 2021 put a spotlight on domestic violence.

It’s designed to strengthen domestic violence laws. The act would change how law enforcement responds to domestic violence calls.

Brian Laundrie murdered his fiancée, Gabby, while on a cross-country road trip in Utah in August of 2021.

Moab, Utah police responded to a call about a man and woman fighting, which appeared domestic, and only separated the couple for the night.

Petito’s remains were found in September. She had been strangled.

The bill requires law enforcement to fill out an 11-question document when investigating domestic violence.

“We know in different places throughout the country where lethality assessments are used– even here in our great state, where they’re used in pockets — we know that it reduces the incidence of a lethal situation,” said State Senator Lauren Book.

The assessment would establish a history of abuse beyond the initial call.

Petito’s parents want to make sure what happened to her doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“She’d probably get mad at me for, you know, letting it be named after her,” said Joseph Petito,”but to be honest with you, when I leave this place, and I get to see her again, I can ask her, did I make you proud? And I’ve said it before, and hopefully, you know, hopefully, she’ll say yes.”

Petito said he hopes the Gabby Petito Act honors her life by protecting other victims and survivors before it’s too late.

The act will be formally presented in the next legislative session in January.