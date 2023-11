Beach on Sanibel. CREDIT: WINK News

The City of Sanibel is emphasizing the importance of following water restrictions during the ongoing water shortage in areas of Southwest Florida.

The city sent out a reminder Thursday about the significance of following the restrictions, so the water situation doesn’t worsen.

The South Florida Water Management District posted a two-day per week watering system, with no watering from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If your address ends in an odd number, your days are Wednesday and Saturday.

If your address ends in an even number, your days are Thursday and Sunday.