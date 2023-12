The deadline to apply to fill the District Four seat on the Cape Coral City Council is quickly approaching.

The position will replace former city council member Patty Cummings, who is facing felony charges related to her run for council and whether she lived within the district.

Cummings is currently suspended from office pending the outcome of her court case. Her court appearance date is Dec. 18.

As of Friday morning, seven people have applied for the position.

For anyone interested in applying, here are the qualifications:

Be a registered elector of the City of Cape Coral.

Be a permanent resident of Cape Coral.

Be a continuous full-time resident of the city for the entire calendar year immediately preceding qualification for office.

Submit a statement of financial interest.

An original signed application

A copy of your voter’s registration card

According to city appointment rules, the council will review the applications between Dec. 4 through Dec. 8.

WINK News spoke with City Council member Tom Hayden about the application review window and whether that is enough time to choose a representee of district four.

“I know I’ll do my due diligence. I’ll do my research. I’ll probably spend an hour each with these candidates,” said Hayden. “I’ll have all the background information I need to make an informed and intelligent decision. For me, someone that’s used to the interview process, it’ll be plenty of time for me.”

Applications can be delivered to the city clerk office at Cape Coral City Hall. The deadline for applications is Friday at 5 p.m.