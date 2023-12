(Credit: Getty Images)

Tom Rossi arrives at Seed & Bean, a downtown Fort Myers cafe, and walks inside not-quite soaked after a late summer downpour. He is here to talk about affordable housing—and the lack thereof across Southwest Florida—but before he can do that, he must define it.

Affordable housing, the term, has become a great misconception, Rossi explained, because people paying $2,000 a month to rent a two-bedroom, market-rate apartment would like to pay less. They would like to have more affordable housing.

