Bryan Lopez, 27, Alexis Saavedra, 23, and Ayleen De La Cruz, 23 Credit: The Sarasota Police Department

Three people have been arrested accused of an armed robbery in Sarasota County.

The incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, near the 1500 block of Main Street.

A victim, a 19-year-old Sarasota man, told officers he was punched in the face by a man armed with a gun.

The victim said the man demanded money, stole his phone and fled the scene.

Sarasota police arrested Bryan Lopez, 27, Alexis Saavedra, 23, and Ayleen De La Cruz, 23. Each are charged with armed robbery with a firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.