The annual Porsche and Friends Parade at the Golisano Children’s Hospital is finally back, spreading holiday cheer in style.

Patients were eager to welcome a parade of Porsches and other exotic cars in the parking lot with signs and smiles for the seventh year in a row.

“It was amazing. I’ve loved cars for a couple of years now and I was hoping to see a car and I did. It makes me happy that they’re doing this for the patients,” said Kadin Williams, a former patient at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

But it’s more than just a parade: it’s a celebration and a reunion for others.

Since 2016, event partners Gulf Harbor Porsche Owners Group, Porsche Fort Myers, Terra Nostra Italian Ristorante and the Iona McGregor Fire District have raised more than $1 million for Golisano Children’s Hospital.