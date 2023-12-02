Southwest Florida should expect a warm weekend

The WINK News Weather Authority keeps Southwest Florida up to date with its hourly weather forecast, seven days a week.

WINK News Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler is tracking a low chance of rain happening over the weekend in the Southwest Florida area.

TODAY:

It is going to be a warm day across Southwest Florida. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s by this afternoon. Our dewpoints are also high, so it will feel muggy stepping outside. Rain chances are slim today, but a stray shower is possible into the evening.

TOMORROW:

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. Our rain chances tick up a bit thanks to a cold front to the north of us. A few showers are possible, but most of us stay dry.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Cold weather fans rejoice! Monday into Tuesday, a cold front will approach us. Monday will be more of a transition day with temperatures still reaching into the low 80s and a few showers will be around. However, Temperatures will be in the mid-70s by Tuesday and even cooler by Wednesday! Overnight lows on Wednesday through Friday will be in the 50s, so it will be a chilly start. Temperatures begin to warm up by the end of the week.