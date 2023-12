Photo by Jesi Cason

The City of Cape Coral announced the inaugural New Year’s Eve celebration to be held along Southeast 47th Terrace.

The street will be closed from Southeast Ninth Place to Southeast 11th Place from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The City of Cape Coral will host its Inaugural New Year’s Eve Celebration Sunday, Dec. 31, from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. along Southeast 47th Terrace.

Attendees can enjoy music from musical guest Baha Men, known for the hit song “Who Let The Dogs Out,” along with synchronized pyrotechnics.

There will be two separate ball drops at 8 p.m. and midnight to accommodate attendees of all ages.

This large, family-friendly street festival will include shopping, food vendors and games for attendees.

For more information, visit capeconcerts.com.