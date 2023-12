Donna Storter-Long

A woman who dedicated her life to her community and served as Glades County District Two commissioner has died.

The Glades County Board of County Commissioners announced the passing of District Two commissioner Donna Storter-Long.

The Glades County BOCC offices will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 on Thursday to pay respects to her.

Storter-Long’s final services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Moore Haven.