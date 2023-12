180 youth football teams representing 31 states are leaving it all out on the field this week at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

All of them share the goal of bringing home an American Youth Football National Championship.

This is the first time in the organization’s 28-year history that the championship tournament is being held in Collier County.

Chris Alston has been a youth football coach since 2012.

If he can save the life of even just one of his athletes, he considers it a job well done.

<sot full chris alston/rosedale tigers 6u head coach> d.C. Right now, there’s a lot of violence going on in our city so if I can protect the kids and keep them off the streets. I know I’ve got to save one.

Alston and the Rosedale Tigers 6U team traveled to Collier County from the Washington, D.C. area to compete in the American Youth Football National Championships.

AYF Vice President of Football Operations Craig Karahuta says the game teaches everyone life lessons.

“All 11 people have to be doing their job the same way to make it work so we call it the 100-yard classroom,” Karahuta said.

Tigers’ captain Derrick Kearney is already putting life skills into practice and he’s only six.

“I get them to listen and focus and make sure they do their own job,” Kerney said.

Of course, winning is fun too.

“The reason I like winning is because I like trophies and I like rings and golden,” Kearney said. “That’s my favorite color.”

Win or lose, Alston is most grateful that the AYF and the game he loves can make a positive impact on young athletes.

“Some of these kids don’t have a happy home, so if I can keep them together for a week and keep them happy I know I’m doing my job,” Alston said.

The Tigers fell to the Bully Boys in their semifinal matchup so their season comes to an end, but the Bully Boys, like all of the other teams that win and advance, keep their championship hopes alive.

The 6U National Championship takes place on Thursday.

The tournament will play its final title games on Friday.