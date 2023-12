It’s been a busy week for Kevin and Max Doyle, the father and son team who own and operate The Celtic Ray Public House in downtown Punta Gorda. News spread this week when Kevin Doyle mentioned he was planning to build a hotel, brewery and English pub across the street from Celtic Ray.

The Ray, as it’s known to patrons, is an Irish pub that’s been a favorite destination of locals and visitors since it opened in 1997.

