The longtime iconic Beacon Bowl bowling alley in North Naples will close this August and be redeveloped into a luxury hotel with top-tier dining options.

The proposed 70-suite boutique hotel will be developed and independently owned and operated by local entrepreneur Phil McCabe and his family’s Naples-based Gulf Coast Commercial Corp.

“This was not an easy decision, trust me,” Beacon Bowl owner Pat Ciniello said via a news release this week. “There are so many memories created at Beacon Bowl over the years. But with my original partners both now in their 90s, the offer to sell was simply too compelling to pass up.”

