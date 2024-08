It’s the end of an era. The iconic Beacon Bowl in Naples is closing its doors after more than 60 years in business.

“A lot of memories inside that building,” said the Mogelvang Family.

“Everybody’s gonna miss this place,” said Jane Braga, a lane organizer.

“It’s very, very sad to see this place go,” said Jacob Elliott, the director of marketing and training.

“Beacon Bowl was built in 1958, and it was the first bowling center in the Naples/Bonita area,” said owner Pat Ciniello. The Beacon Bowl 1958 The Beacon Bowl 1958

That was the start of it for Ciniello, who has now added three more locations.

“That’s my first baby,” said Ciniello. Pat Ciniello

There’s been no gutter balls here, and the relationships made here will never split!

“We are a big family,” said General Manager Paula McGarvey. “All of the employees are league bowlers.”

“I met my husband here,” said Braga.

“So many people have met each other here, so many people are married because of this place together, and we’ve watched their children grow up together,” said corporate accountant Patty Robinson.

Robinson has worked at Beacon Bowl for over 40 years, and since then, there have been many changes.

“The whole look has changed. We’ve gutted every section of this place and remodeled it all,” said Robinson.

There’s one last chance to come, one final hurrah before they all say goodbye.

“We’re just gonna hopefully share a lot of memories and some tears and beers and say cheers to the Beacon Bowl for many years, great memories,” said Robinson.

“Sunday is gonna be an emotional day for all of us,” said McGarvey.

“It’s been a great ride, and we just want to thank the community for supporting us all these years,” said Ciniello.

The closing party will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Beacon, and the whole community is invited.

The owners say that their business partners are in their late 90s and want to sell, but employees were offered jobs at other locations within the company.