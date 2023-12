A new destination resort hotel, complete with a pool, restaurant, spa, bar and convention center, is on the way to East Naples. However, neighbors are not happy with this decision.

It’s planned to go up to nearly four-and-a-half acres on the south side of U.S. 41 between Palm Street and Frederick Street.

Neighbors are not happy about the incoming development. Neighbors who live around here brought up a lot of concerns during Tuesday’s meeting, including the location of the service entrance, which would be by historic homes, and traffic both in their neighborhood roads and along this already busy stretch of U.S. 41.

“We know that that land needs to be developed. I mean, there, you can’t. It can’t sit in its current state forever,” said Vern Hammett, who lives on Frederick Street.

But before that can happen, the hotel developers must get approval from the county to rezone the 4.28 acres from a vacant commercial district to a commercial planned unit development.

That’s where residents disagree.

“What they’re proposing is way too large a scope for the current geography,” Hammett said.

With that new zoning classification, the approved building height goes up to 124 feet.

“We all were hoping for something with some charm, a little smaller,” said Gayle Burton, who also lives on Frederick Street.

The current height limit is 75 feet.

“If it stays within the zoning that exists, I think we can all live with it,” Hammett said.

Neighbors worry the hotel would bring more density and heavier traffic to an already congested area.

“You don’t get on 41 between three and five every day. You don’t do it,” Burton said.

Jayda Reisman’s biggest concern is that it’ll turn Naples into something it isn’t.

“It’s an old neighborhood. It’s very special and quaint, and they’re not sticking to that community feel,” Reisman said.

The developers said they will present the community’s input to the county. There are hearings planned over the next couple of months, but the dates for those have not been set yet.