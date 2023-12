Tyler Matthew Cifaldi mugshot. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A man faces more than a dozen child porn possession charges following an investigation by the Southwest Florida INTERCEPT Task Force.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Matthew Cifaldi, 31, faces 18 counts of possession of child porn.

The investigation began after receiving multiple cyber tips regarding files containing potential child sex abuse uploaded to Cifaldi’s Google Photos account.

“This arrest is just one more example of the valuable work the INTERCEPT Task Force is doing to protect our community’s most vulnerable citizens,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

After executing a search warrant, 18 files containing child sex abuse were discovered in Cifaldi’s account.

The files showed images of children between 5 and 8 years old engaging in sexual activity with adults and other minors.

INTERCEPT is an acronym standing for Inter-agency Child Exploitation and Persons Trafficking.

INTERCEPT is a public-private partnership with the aim to combat trafficking and exploitation across Southwest Florida.