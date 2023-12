Floats made their way through Naples for the Christmas parade on Tuesday evening.

The city had about 120 groups registered in this year’s parade, so streets filled up with people ready to celebrate and have a good time.

This is a Naples tradition that’s been going on for more than 30 years. Everyone participating goes all out and decorates their own float, and there are different categories people can win including best and most creative.

The city said a lot of planning goes into the parade, so they were excited to see everyone come out and have a good time.